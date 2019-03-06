WILLIAM "Mike" WRIGHT

On February 27, 2019 William passed away at the age of 64. He is survived by his father, Willie C. Wright; mother, Louise M. Wright; and three siblings, Aaron Wright his brother, and his two sisters Diane Hawkins and Laurice Wright, along with several nephews and nieces. William is also survived by special friend, Cherri Fitzgerald among other friends. He recently retired. Services will be held at the Assumption Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 3401 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE Washington, DC 20032, Viewing hours are between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. services will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Repast will follow the mass. All are welcome to attend. Interment will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 6, 2019
