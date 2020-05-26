

william wynn



On May 26, in the year of 1945, God sent to the world a historian, theologian, meteorologist, poet, singer, chef, hero, pitmaster, confidant, mentor, friend, brother and father, his child, William Andrew Wynn. On April 21, 2020, 75 years later, God chose to bid William Andrew home.

Andrew leaves to cherish his memory his wife and friend of over 45 years, Jackie Wynn, four children whom he loved more than life itself Keith (Yvonne), Kelli, Rashad (Tanikka) and Yasmeen Wynn, five grandchildren, Brittany, Joseph, Renina, Gavin and Reagan, and one great-granddaughter, Amira.

William Andrew was born the fourth of six children to John F. Wynn and Margaret H. Wynn. He succeeded to glory three siblings, James R. Wynn, Fannie J (Wynn) Tate, Annette Wynn; and four sisters-in-law, Lynette Wynn, Shirley Wynn, Gwen Smallwood, and Joanne Johnson, and a host of nieces and nephews. He believed that family came first. His traditions, love for family, and giving nature will be carried on by one and all.

"Drew"," Skitch" Wynn leaves to celebrate his life, a host of friends from Taft Jr. High School, McKinley Sr. High School and Tennessee State University, as well as, co-workers from the University of the District of Columbia, the former D.C. Department of Corrections and D.C. Superior Court. To know him was to love him.

As we continue to navigate the changes in social distancing guidelines, we will update information about the celebration of life in honor of William Andrew "Skitch" Wynn across various platforms and means.

" AS YOU TRAVEL THROUGH LIFE HANDLE YOUR BURDENS WITH CARE. THO BOTH HANDS MAY BE FULL THE FULL WEIGHT YOU CAN BEAR. TOMORROW CAN BE YOURS YOU CAN FLY IF YOU DARE...WITH FAITH GRAB HOLD AND HANG ON IN THERE, JACK!"