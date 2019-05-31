The Washington Post

WILLIAM "BILL" YOAST

  • "My heart and prayers go out to the entire Yoast family."
    - Anne Stegall
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
William Riley Yoast  
"Bill" (Age 94)  

Of Springfield, Virginia passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019. Bill was born November 16, 1924.
 
A visitation for "Bill" will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151. A memorial service will occur Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 5312 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151. A cremation will occur.
 
In lieu of flowers, contributions in "Bill's" memory may be made to The Gerry Bertier Foundation; and The 71 Original Titans Foundation, http://71originaltitans.com/.
 
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.demainefunerals.com for the Yoast family.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2019
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
