WILLIE BARNES (1928 - 2019)
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Willie James Barnes  

Willie James Barnes was called home on August 31, 2019. He was born on May 12, 1928 in Lancaster, SC. As a soldier in the US Army, Willie served in the Korean War. In 1965, he relocated to Washington, DC. In 1969, he joined the VFW. In 1971, he joined the Reserve Officers Association, where he retired after over 43 years. Willie is survived by his wife Thelma of 42 years, five children Debbie, Vivian, Arneil, Willie, Jr., Shalamar, a son/nephew Michael, 16 grandchildren, his sister, Freddie and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Monday, September 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. 11 a.m. at Beall Funeral Home, 6512 NW Crain Hwy. (Rt 3 South), Bowie, MD. Followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 9, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Korean War
