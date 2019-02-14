Willie Brown

Quietly on Friday, February 1, 2019. Resident of Hyattsville, MD. Beloved husband of Dorine J. Brown. Devoted father of Terry, Teresa, Clarence, Sammy and Brandy Brown. Devoted step-father of Lynette, Cecil, James, Crystal, Peter and Leon Joynes. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends. Predeacesed by siblings, Wanda, Samuel and John Brown. Services will be held on Friday, February 15. Viewing 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m., at the Bethlehem Church of God, 5898 Eastern Avenue, NE, Washington, DC. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2019
