

Willie C. Brown

Willie C. Brown passed away on June 2, 2020. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, Willie was preceded in death by his son, Willie Jr., six brothers and four sisters. Left to cherish his memory are his former wife, Gloria; daughter, Stephanie (Carroll); two grandchildren; one great-grandson; two sisters; and a host of other relatives and friends. Willie will have a private memorial service held at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store