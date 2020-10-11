Willie Coleman  

Peacefully passed away on Sunday, October, 4, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory two nephews, Allen C. Stamp, III and Willie D. Stamp El (Lisa H. Ross); one first cousin, Sara White-Jackson, a second cousin, Ronald Coleman, a third cousin, Janice White-Swell (Johann Oliver); long time devoted friend Dr. Julia P. Marshall and a host of other cousins and close friends and family. On Thursday, October 15, friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at Marshall-March Funeral Home of DC, 4217 9th ST. NW. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Send condolences to