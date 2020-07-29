1/1
WILLIE DORSEY
1926 - 2020
Willie Anne Dorsey  
Willie Anne Dorsey departed this life for her home going on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the Knollwood, a continuing care retirement community in Northwest Washington, DC. Willie Anne Dorsey was born on August 13, 1926 in Madison, VA, to the late Perry Griffith and Lena Walden Carpenter. Willie Anne was united in holy matrimony to the late Charles W. Dorsey on July 17, 1958 until his death on June 15, 2004. She was a founding and dedicated member of the Promised Land Baptist Church in Northwest Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Promised Land Baptist Church, 401 Van Buren Street NW Washington DC 20012, c/o Golden Age Ministry. The family is continuously monitoring the COVID19 CDC Guidelines for church gatherings and will announce a future date for the Memorial Service of Willie Anne Dorsey at Promised Baptist Church, 401 Van Buren Street NW Washington DC 20012.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tibbs Funeral Home & Cremation
503 N Main St
Culpeper, VA 22701
(540) 321-4778
