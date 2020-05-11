WILLIE MAE DUNN (Age 94)
Peacefully on April 29,2020. Devoted mother of Grether L. Dunn and Thelma Dunn-Manley. Also survived by granddaughter, Thelma T. Manley; great-granddaughter, Keir J. Covington; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by grandson, Robert A. Wilson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Services Private. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Rev. Alton Haynes, Jr., officiating. Services will be streamed on