The Washington Post

WILLIE DUNN

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Willie Dunn. May you..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Service
Private
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
Interment
Private
Lincoln Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIE MAE DUNN (Age 94)  

Peacefully on April 29,2020. Devoted mother of Grether L. Dunn and Thelma Dunn-Manley. Also survived by granddaughter, Thelma T. Manley; great-granddaughter, Keir J. Covington; a host of other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by grandson, Robert A. Wilson. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Services Private. Interment Lincoln Cemetery, Rev. Alton Haynes, Jr., officiating. Services will be streamed on
Published in The Washington Post on May 11, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.