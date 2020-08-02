1/1
WILLIE E. BEATY SR.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WILLIE E. BEATY, SR.  " May the life I live, speak for me"  
Age 94, of Great Falls, VA, Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Fairfax Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Fairfax, VA. Born on December 27, 1925 in Fruitland, GA to Hattie Elizabeth and John Beaty. He was a proud WWII veteran who served his country abroad in the United States Air Corps, which later became the Air Force. He spent the last 16 years of his life with his two children and their families in Northern Virginia. He lived most of his life in Valdosta, GA. He was a licensed Brick Mason Contractor, who built residential and commercial buildings in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Rochester Murphy of Great Falls, VA; his son, Willie E. Beaty, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Della Sanford Beaty of Ashburn, VA; his grandchildren, Claude Beaty Murphy of Great Falls, VA and Aries Debra Michelle Beaty of Valdosta, GA; his great-granddaughter, Kylie Beaty of Valdosta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/MD/VA, 1-800-388-1913.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved