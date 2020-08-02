Age 94, of Great Falls, VA, Passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Fairfax Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Fairfax, VA. Born on December 27, 1925 in Fruitland, GA to Hattie Elizabeth and John Beaty. He was a proud WWII veteran who served his country abroad in the United States Air Corps, which later became the Air Force. He spent the last 16 years of his life with his two children and their families in Northern Virginia. He lived most of his life in Valdosta, GA. He was a licensed Brick Mason Contractor, who built residential and commercial buildings in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Rochester Murphy of Great Falls, VA; his son, Willie E. Beaty, Jr. and his daughter-in-law, Della Sanford Beaty of Ashburn, VA; his grandchildren, Claude Beaty Murphy of Great Falls, VA and Aries Debra Michelle Beaty of Valdosta, GA; his great-granddaughter, Kylie Beaty of Valdosta, GA and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 831 Dranesville Road, Herndon, VA 20170. Arrangements by LYLES FUNERAL SERVICE, Serving Northern Virginia, Eric S. Lyles, Dir. Lic VA/MD/VA, 1-800-388-1913.