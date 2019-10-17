WILLIE EATMAN
Peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 30, 2019, resident of Captiol Heights, MD. Devoted husband of the late Sadie V. Eatman; beloved father of Ronnie, Iris and Wayne; loving son of the late Duncan and Lonie Eatman. Also survived by one sister, Virginia Pope; and one grandchildren, Kayla Eatman. Predeceased by six sisters and five brothers. Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 19, from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 5120 Whitfield Chapel Rd., Lanham, MD. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME.