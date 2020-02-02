The Washington Post

WILLIE FIELDS Sr.

WILLIE L. FIELDS, SR. (Age 82)  

Of Hyattsville, MD, passed on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Survived by three children, Bernadine Jones (Stanley), Samantha Fields and Willie L. Fields, Jr. (Tanya); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Alice and Eunice; brother, Samuel and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Thursday, February 6 at visitation 11 a.m. service 12 p.m. Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P St., NW, Washington, DC. Additional service on Saturday, February 8, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 11 a.m., 6512 Carsley Rd., Waverly, VA. Interment Fields Family Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 2, 2020
