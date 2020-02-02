WILLIE L. FIELDS, SR. (Age 82)
Of Hyattsville, MD, passed on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Survived by three children, Bernadine Jones (Stanley), Samantha Fields and Willie L. Fields, Jr. (Tanya); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, two sisters, Alice and Eunice; brother, Samuel and a host of other relatives and friends. Services Thursday, February 6 at visitation 11 a.m. service 12 p.m. Springfield Baptist Church, 508 P St., NW, Washington, DC. Additional service on Saturday, February 8, at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 11 a.m., 6512 Carsley Rd., Waverly, VA. Interment Fields Family Cemetery. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.