

WILLIE THOMAS HINES

"Tom" (Age 73)



Passed away on May 2, 2019, in his home in Hyattsville, MD. Tom was a loving, caring, and supportive husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, as well as a man of many talents. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Alva C. Hines and their five children. Tom's funeral will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at The New Macedonia Baptist Church (TNMBC) 4115 Alabama Ave, SE, Washington, DC. The viewing begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service at 11 a.m. Flowers and cards may be sent directly to TNMBC. Arrangements JB Jenkins