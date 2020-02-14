Willie Holliday "Doc" (Age 75)
Peacefully on January 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family and close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilhelmina and Robert Holliday; daughter Rhonda; sisters Barbara Smith
, and Pauline Dorsey; and an adoring mother-in-law Beatrice Smith. He leaves to mourn his wife Wanda; two children, Gary (Kysha), and LaJuan; three grandchildren, Ryan, Kenady, and Cameron; two sisters, Shirley (Ernest), and Deborah (Bernard); two sisters-in-law, Chaney (Michael), and Debra; one brother-in-law, Sylvester; a host of other relatives and friends. On Monday February 17, 2020 funeral services will be held at Union Wesley AME Zion Church, 1860 Michigan Avenue, NE, Viewing at 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Harmony Memorial Park. www.marshallmarchfh.com.