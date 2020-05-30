

WILLIE JACKSON, JR. "Will"

Entered into eternal rest on Monday May 18, 2020. He is survived by his Loving Wife Barbara Jackson, Son Darrel S. Jackson Sr.(Dawn), Sister's Mary Carter (Leslie), Barbara A Jackson, and Brother Paul Jackson. Also survived by 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, as well as a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at Sewell Funeral Home 1451 Dares Beach Rd Prince Frederick, Md 20678 Sunday May 31, 2020, 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave. SE, Washington, DC 20019, Monday June 1, 2020. Visitation 10 to 11 a.m. Private Funeral 11 a.m. to 12 noon. (MASK REQUIRED).



