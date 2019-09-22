WILLIE E. LONGLEY "Bill"
Willie (Bill) Earman Longley, 87, of Dover, Delaware, passed from Alzheimer's on September 12, 2019.
Willie (Bill) is survived by his immediate family; wife of 64 years, Jane M. Longley, daughters: Gwen L. Kyle Joyce, Gail E. Longley Jones, Gay E. Longley Van Beek and three grandchildren. Willie (Bill) was born in McGaheysville, VA. He worked 44 years as a lineman. His favorite song that Glenn Campbell wrote, "I Am A Lineman for the County."
No services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , Delaware Valley Chapter Headquarters, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106. Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com