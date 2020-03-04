The Washington Post

WILLIE McGEE

Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Baptist Church
2020 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Walker Memorial Baptist Church
2020 13th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Rev. WILLIE JEROME McGEE (Age 96)  

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, God quietly called his servant from labor to rest. He was born in Wayside, Mississippi to the late Rev. Jimmie and Ardelia McGee. An architect with DC Public Schools for over 20 years, he later founded W.J. McGee & Associates, an architectural firm in Washington, DC. Rev. McGee was predeceased by his wife of 68 years, Joyce McCleice McGee. He is survived by three sons, Bruce, Eric and Steven; three grandchildren, Brian, Braeden, and Brandon; two great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 at Walker Memorial Baptist Church, 2020 13th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009. Visitation: 10 a.m., Service: 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
