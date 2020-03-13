The Washington Post

WILLIE PEARSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIE PEARSON.
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity AME Zion Church
3505 16th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Zion Church
3505 16th St. NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

WILLIE JAMES PEARSON  

Departed this life peacefully and quietly at the age of 86 with loved ones by his side on the evening of March 6, 2020 at Capital Caring Center in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vivious J. Pearson; two children; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Trinity AME Zion Church, 3505 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20010 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Send condolences to
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.