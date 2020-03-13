WILLIE JAMES PEARSON
Departed this life peacefully and quietly at the age of 86 with loved ones by his side on the evening of March 6, 2020 at Capital Caring Center in Washington, DC. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vivious J. Pearson; two children; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at Trinity AME Zion Church, 3505 16th St. NW, Washington, DC 20010 on Saturday, March 14, 2020, friends may visit with the family at 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD. Send condolences to