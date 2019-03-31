Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIE POSTON Jr..



Willie B. Poston, Jr

May 28, 1951 - March 29, 2019



On Friday, March 29, 2019, Willie departed this life peacefully at his residence. He was devoted to his faith at the Church of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary - guided by father Gregory Shaffer.

He was survived by his devoted and loving wife, Carolyn D., sons, Willie III (Rhonda) and James (Tavira), his mother and sisters, nep-Darrell, brother, Robert T. (Rose), brother-in-law, David and John (Dot), grandchildren, Jeron, J'vonte, Danita, Derrico, Cherrish, Donzaiah, and great-grandchildren, Jace and Jerniah along with a host of family and friends. Upon Mr. Poston, Jr's request there will be no services.