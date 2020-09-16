1/
Willie Smith Jr.
Willie Smith, Jr.  
Peacefully on Friday, September 4, 2020. Beloved husband of 63 years to Vera Lee Smith and loving father to Brenda. He is also survived by his dear granddaughters: Chelle, Ebonay (James) and Teresa (Victor); great-grandchildren: Chantal Calloway, Malik Anderson, Jayana and Jayna Jones, James Jones IV (LJ), Aaliyah, Amaya and Sariah Jamison; siblings: Boyd Smith (Dorothy) and Ethel Milton. On Thursday, September 17, 2020 a public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD. Graveside service Immediately following, 12 p.m. at Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD.


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 16, 2020.
