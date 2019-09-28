WILLIE PETER TALBERT "WP"
On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, WILLIE PETER TALBERT, of Washington, DC. Loving father of Rhonda Cunningham (Dennis); grandfather of six; cherished great-grandfather of five; devoted brother of Johnnie Ruth Gordon (Rev. Ernest) and Willie Lee Wilson (Charles). He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.