The Washington Post

WILLIE "WP" TALBERT (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIE "WP" TALBERT.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

WILLIE PETER TALBERT "WP"  

On Wednesday, September 18, 2019, WILLIE PETER TALBERT, of Washington, DC. Loving father of Rhonda Cunningham (Dennis); grandfather of six; cherished great-grandfather of five; devoted brother of Johnnie Ruth Gordon (Rev. Ernest) and Willie Lee Wilson (Charles). He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, September 29 from 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon