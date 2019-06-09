

Willie Robert Thomas, Sr.



Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Family and friends united on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at the Tree of Life Christian Ministries, 9109 Piscataway Rd., Clinton, MD. Interment immediately followed at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD.

Willie had a successful career as an Operator Engineer and was a member of the IUOE Local 77 for 48 years.

Loved ones that will miss Willie until they meet again are his beloved wife of 59 years Urseline Thomas "Ursey"; his four sons Willie Thomas, Jr., Ricardo Thomas, Anthony Thomas, Neal Thomas and his only daughter Victoria Thomas-Better.

Willie was predeceased by his mother Lizzie Thomas; father, Beamon Thomas; sister, Annie Thomas and brother, Deon Chase. He leaves behind to celebrate his life, his sisters, Zena Foster and Dr. Rev. Tina Saxon; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.