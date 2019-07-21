JUDGE WILLIE T.C. THOMAS
On Sunday July 14, 2019 devoted husband of Jennie Thomas and father of Karen Thomas transitioned to his heavenly home. He is survived by brothers, George Jr., Wallace, Harold, and sisters, Annie Thomas and Helen Boswell, sisters-in-law, Maggie, Ida, Rosa and brothers-in-law, Clinton Jr. and Willie James and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Online guestbook available at