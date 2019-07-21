The Washington Post

WILLIE THOMAS

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Road
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JUDGE WILLIE T.C. THOMAS  

On Sunday July 14, 2019 devoted husband of Jennie Thomas and father of Karen Thomas transitioned to his heavenly home. He is survived by brothers, George Jr., Wallace, Harold, and sisters, Annie Thomas and Helen Boswell, sisters-in-law, Maggie, Ida, Rosa and brothers-in-law, Clinton Jr. and Willie James and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Road, Ft. Washington, MD on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Viewing will be held at 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery. Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.