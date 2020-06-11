WILLIE TYLER
WILLIE MAE TYLER  
Willie Mae Tyler entered eternal life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Capital Caring Health at Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. Graveside funeral will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 12 noon in Dinwiddie Memorial Park Cemetery, 7324 Church Road North Dinwiddie, Virginia 23803. Funeral Services entrusted to R. N. Horton, 600 Kennedy St NW, Washington, DC 20011 (202) 829-9000.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
