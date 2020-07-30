1/1
WILLIE WALKER
WILLIE ANN WALKER (Age 73)  
On Sunday, July 19, 2020, Angels from Heaven surrounded Willie Ann Elias Walker bed at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. and said, "You have fought a good fight, kept the faith, and finished your course. God has called you to your eternal reward." After graduating high school, she moved to Columbus, Georgia where she met and married Lawson Walker, her husband of 55 years. To this union three children were born, Lawson II, Leslie, and Lorren. After her husband ended his military career, they made their home in Maryland. There Willie Ann continued her education with college courses in business management and accounting allowing her to pursue a career in banking. Willie Ann's spiritual life remained paramount as was a member Reid Temple A.M.E. Church since 1990. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was the "JOY" of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral services will be held at Martin's Crosswinds, 7400 Greenway Center Drive, Greenbelt, MD 20770 on Friday, July 31,2020. Viewing 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The homegoing service is at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Martin's Crosswinds
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Martin's Crosswinds
Funeral services provided by
Ronald Taylor II Funeral Home - Washington
1722 North Capitol Northwest
Washington, DC 20002
(202) 882-2732
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
