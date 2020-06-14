WILLIE WALSTON
WILLIE WALSTON, JR.  
On May 21, 2020 Willie Walston, Jr. peacefully passed away at his home in Bowie, MD. Beloved father of Kim, Tyari, Teoki, and Tafari, and stepfather to Tendaji. He was predeceasedby his elder son Willie Arlanda. He is survived by sister, Bettie Lowe and brothers Curtis, Frank, and John Robert, and predeceased by brother, James Henry. He had 10 grandchildren and a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined after interment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
