WILLIE WHITAKER July 4, 1935 - June 6, 2020

Willie Whitaker departed this life at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. He retired from Safford Lincoln Mercury in Briggs Chaney, MD. Family and Friends will be welcomed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Cedar Hill Funeral Home (Suitland, MD) from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.



