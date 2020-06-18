WILLIE WHITAKER
1935 - 2020
WILLIE WHITAKER  July 4, 1935 - June 6, 2020  
Willie Whitaker departed this life at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, DC. He retired from Safford Lincoln Mercury in Briggs Chaney, MD. Family and Friends will be welcomed on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Cedar Hill Funeral Home (Suitland, MD) from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
JUN
19
Service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Hill Funeral Home, Inc. - Suitland
4111 Pennsylvania Avenue
Suitland, MD 20746
301-817-0120
