

Willie Beatrice Wimberly



Willie Beatrice Wimberly departed this life on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Ebenezer Senior and Wellness Services in Bowie, MD. She was a devoted mother to her daughter Deborah, loving wife to her late husband, Paul Wimberly and a caring friend to all those who knew her. She is also survived by two sisters Jean Allen and Jessie Griffith, and a host of nieces, nephews and other cherished relatives and close friends. She was an amazing wife, mother, friend and hero to many. While we deeply mourn her great loss, we will also celebrate her wonderful life with a memorial service at a later date. Professional services are entrusted to the BIANCHI FUNERAL SERVICE.