Wilma Christ
Wilma Christ died on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is the widow of David Christ and the daughter of Herbert and Esther Zimmermann. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Park Place at 9707 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Wilma's strength and determination guided our family through the suffering and recovery from a tragic event that occurred in 2015. In honor of her leadership, you can support the continuing recovery by a donation, in lieu of flowers, to https://helphopelive.org/campaign/10997/
