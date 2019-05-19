The Washington Post

WILMA CHRIST (1921 - 2019)
Robert A Pumphrey Funeral Home Rockville Inc
300 W Montgomery Ave
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-3939
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Maplewood Park Place
9707 Old Georgetown Rd
Bethesda, DC
WILMA CHRIST  

Wilma Christ died on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, MD. She is survived by six children, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is the widow of David Christ and the daughter of Herbert and Esther Zimmermann. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Maplewood Park Place at 9707 Old Georgetown Rd., Bethesda, MD. Wilma's strength and determination guided our family through the suffering and recovery from a tragic event that occurred in 2015. In honor of her leadership, you can support the continuing recovery by a donation, in lieu of flowers, to https://helphopelive.org/campaign/10997/ Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
