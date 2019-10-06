

Wilma Lee Donald (Age 81)



Wilma died on September 3, 2019. Her husband of 40 years, Bobbie L. Donald, predeceased her on November 3, 2012. Survived by her daughter, Panayiota (Penny) O'Donnell and her husband Michael, of Maryland; son Panayioti (Pete) Pantazopoulos, of Maryland; stepson Bruce Donald and wife Rhonda, of Virginia; brother Walter Gates, of Maryland; two grandchildren, Patrick Joseph O'Donnell, of Maryland, and Samantha Christina Pantazopoulos, of Maryland. Wilma is also survived by two nieces and two nephews, four great nieces and nephews, and many other loving family members and friends.

Wilma was born in Sweetwater, Tennessee, the Rev. Walter Gates and Willie Mae Gates, She graduated from Nickelsville High school in Virginia in 1956. She moved to Washington, DC in 1956 to work for the Army Map Service. A marriage to Sam Pantazopoulos, the father of Penny and Pete ended in divorce. Wilma worked the last 20 years of a 34-year government career with the U.S. Geological Survey in Reston, Virginia. While working and rearing a family, she earned an Associates of Science Degree from Northern Virginia Community College, a Bachelor of Arts Degree From National Louis University, and became a licensed Minister in the State of Virginia after she was ordained into the Community Chapel of Wholistic Healing (CCWH) in Reston/Herndon Virginia in 1992. After her retirement from the Government in 1995, Wilma worked as a voluntary Minister with The Community Chapel of Holistic Healing. She was a Reiki Master healer/teacher and practiced and taught several complimentary modalities of healing for (CCWH).

A memorial service will be held at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Avenue W, Vienna, Virginia, Visitation at 11 a.m. and service to follow at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to the Community Chapel of Wholistic Healing or the .