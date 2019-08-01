The Washington Post

WILMA ROBERTS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILMA ROBERTS.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Catholic Church
6700 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

WILMA ANN ROBERTS (Age 67)  

On Monday, July 22, 2019. Wife of the late Earl Roberts. She is survived by four daughters, Shayla Roberts, Jessica Roberts, Kristin Roberts and Kevona Williamson; one son, Kevin Williamson; one granddaughter, London St. Pierre one grandson, Kai Williamson; mother Ernestine Bowens and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., until time of service 11 a.m., Friday, August 2 at Mt. Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.