WILMA ANN ROBERTS (Age 67)
On Monday, July 22, 2019. Wife of the late Earl Roberts. She is survived by four daughters, Shayla Roberts, Jessica Roberts, Kristin Roberts and Kevona Williamson; one son, Kevin Williamson; one granddaughter, London St. Pierre one grandson, Kai Williamson; mother Ernestine Bowens and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation 10 a.m., until time of service 11 a.m., Friday, August 2 at Mt. Calvary Catholic Church, 6700 Marlboro Pike, Forestville, MD. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Pope Funeral Home.