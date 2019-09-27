Wilmabeth Saguban Diamola
On Thursday, September 26, 2019 Wilmabeth Saguban Diamola of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved wife of Edwin E. Diamola; loving mother of Judith, Carol, Michael Angelo, Edwin Jr. and Lindsay Diamola; daughter of Beatriz Saguban and the late Wilson Saguban Sr.; sister of Joy, Grace, Leah and Wilson, Jr. Saguban; grandmother of Angela, James, C.J., Aya, Jonelle and Anton; aunt of Toffe, James, Brian, Clare, Camille and Francis; loving companion of B.J., Beethoven and Marco. Friends may call at DeVol Funeral Home, 10 East Deer Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be offered at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery. Please sign family guest book at