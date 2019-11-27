

Wilsie H. Adams, Jr.

LTC, U.S. Army (Ret.)



Surrounded by his loving family, Wilsie H. Adams, Jr., died peacefully on November 24, 2019. He was born on December 6, 1938 in Baltimore, Maryland. He went to Loyola Blakefield high school in Towson, Maryland graduating in 1956. He graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in the great class of 1960. He retired as a lieutenant colonel after a tour of duty in Vietnam. A 1967 graduate of the Georgetown University Law Center, he practiced law, first in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General Corp and then as a partner in Washington DC law firms. A devout Catholic, he served for many years in the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Faithful Navigator and a Grand Knight of the Mater Dei Council. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rosemary G. Adams of Potomac, Maryland; his daughter, Cheryl A. Falvey of Bethesda, Maryland, her husband Sean, and their two children, Jack and Kelly; his daughter, Theresa A. Coetzee, of Great Falls, Virginia, her husband Gary, and their two children, Luke and Cate. The third of five children, he is also survived by his sister, Carol Nordberg, and brother, Colonel James L. Adams and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Helen Sullivan Adams ("Nan"), his father, Wilsie H. Adams, Sr., his sister, Helen E. Miles, and brother, Joseph M. Adams. Visitation will be at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD at 1 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his vivacious spirit and sense of humor as well as his lifelong love of Army athletics. Go like 60!