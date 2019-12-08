The Washington Post

WILSON N. ESTELL, JR.  
"Bill" (Age 74)  

of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully on November 28, 2019 in his home, surrounded by his family. Bill proudly served 45 years with the U.S. Government in both the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Department of State. He will be remembered by his friends and family as being kind, thoughtful, humorous, and compassionate. He is survived by his wife Emiko, daughters Catherine, Nancy, and Julie, five siblings and eight grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to help fund Parkinson's research. Services private.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 8, 2019
