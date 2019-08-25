

Wilson Norfleet Felder, II



Wilson Felder, a pioneer in the fields of aviation technology and systems engineering, died August 20, 2019. He was 73.

Dr. Felder was the 15th and second-longest serving Director of the William J. Hughes Technical Center, the nation's leading research laboratory for air transportation systems. He also served as the Director of Research for the FAA. Prior to his appointment as a senior executive in the FAA, he was employed by TRW, Inc, where he retired in 2001 after 23 years as Vice President, Aviation Services. Since his retirement from the FAA, he was a Distinguished Service Professor at the Stevens Institute of Technology. His research focused on complex systems - their mathematical foundations, design, and verification and validation.

Dr. Felder also served as an active and reserve Naval Officer, retiring from the active reserve with the rank of Commander (Special Duty, Intelligence). He began his military career by enlisting as a Signalman, and deploying to Vietnam and the Mediterranean Sea aboard the USS Butte (AE-27).

Wilson was born on July 20, 1946 in New York, NY. In 1953, he moved with his parents, Thomas and Betty, and his younger sister, Bettina, to Florence, Italy. He attended schools in Italy and Switzerland before returning for boarding school at St. Mark's School, graduating in 1964. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a BA in Geology (1968), MA (1972), and PhD (1978).

With boundless energy and curiosity, Wilson prolifically engaged in an eclectic assortment of activities, from heraldry, birding and genealogy to hiking, sailing, and skiing. He built model trains, taught himself rudimentary Chinese, and trained as a private pilot. He was most fond, however, of staying up late talking about the U.S. Civil War, polar exploration, linguistics, or mentoring friends, family, or colleagues over good German beer.

He is survived by his wife, Laura; children, Will (Kate) and Julia (John); and two grandchildren. Interment with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. His family requests that donations be made in his name to support Jazz 88.3 (KSDS San Diego), a public radio station he enjoyed immensely toward the end of his life.