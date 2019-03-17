

Wilson H. De Camp, II

"Tony" (Age 82)



Of Spotsylvania passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Fredericksburg. Tony was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked for the FDA for 27 years as a Research Chemist. Tony received his undergraduate and Master's from Indiana University, where he developed a lifelong love of Hoosier sports; he then earned a PhD from the University of Maryland. In his spare time, Tony enjoyed crystallography and genealogy. Survivors include his wife, Mary Lazar; children Susan T. De Camp, Barry M. De Camp (Anna), John David De Camp (Whitney), Michael G. Francis (Kim), and Matthew D. Francis (Lynda); grandchildren Lauren Audas, Michael Grant Francis, II, Kevin Francis, Alexandra Francis, Andrew Francis, Nicole De Camp, Carter De Camp, and Theodore De Camp; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Lucille De Camp. A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or to Capital Caring, Resource Development, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, VA 22042. Online guestbook available at