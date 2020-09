Or Copy this URL to Share

Wilson Robert Louis

On Sunday, August 30, 2020. He is survived by his one sister, Freddye L. Marshall; a host of nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Visitation Tuesday, September 8 from 10 a.m. until funeral time 11 a.m. at Horton Funeral Chapel, 600 Kennedy St. NW. Interment national Memorial Park.



