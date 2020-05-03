

Wilson F. Pumphrey, Jr. "Buzzy"



of Germantown, MD. Born May 15, 1938 in Washington D.C. and died April 27, 2020 in Frederick, MD at the age of 81. Marine Corp veteran and retired veteran of the Washington, DC Metropolitan Police Department (5-D).

Survived by his wife, Ruth Pumphrey, daughter, Denise Abshire, and two grandsons, Robert Abshire and Devin Abshire. A small viewing was conducted at the Robert Pumphrey Funeral Home in Rockville, MD. Burial service to be held at Arlington Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in his honor may be made to s, Disabled Veterans National Foundation, or Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.