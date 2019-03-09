WILTON DICKERSON

Of Falls Church, VA passed away on February 8, 2019. Wilton was born in Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. Wilton worked for OPM for nearly 30 years. He is survived by his sister, Cora Uecker, Sturgis, SD; daughter, Ellie (Rory) A. Kay, Warrenton, VA, sons W. Harry (Diane) Dickerson, Jr., Leesburg, VA, Thomas (Sue) E. Dickerson, Henrico, VA and Robert (Patti) B. Dickerson, Fairfax, VA; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m. at Unitarian-Universalist Congregation of Fairfax, 2709 Hunter Mill Road, Oakton, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 9, 2019
