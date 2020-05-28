The Washington Post

WILTON "Ace" HILL

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Saturday, May 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Notice
Wilton Urban hill "Ace"  

Entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Barbara Hill. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Lee Hill; four daughters, Aurelia Brown, Bridget Hill, Beverly Lane and Barbara Hill; three sons, Donald Hill, Reginald Conyers and Kim Conyers; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; eight sisters and two brothers; a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Hill may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Saturday, May 30 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Washington Post on May 28, 2020
