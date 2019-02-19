

Wing Gwen Lee

Peacefully passed away on February 11, 2019. She was born in Washington, DC and was life long resident of the DC area. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son-in-law, three grandchildren, and two sisters. She was a dedicated public servant spending over 40 years working for the Federal Government, but the job that brought her the most joy was helping to raise her three grandchildren. A celebration of life luncheon will be held on March 2 from 12 to 3 p.m. at her daughter's home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Montgomery Hospice at