

Winifred Buchanan

"Winni" (Age 85)



Of Potomac, MD, and more recently Williamsburg, VA, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2019, with her family nearby. She is predeceased by her husband, John Buchanan, and her parents Eleanor and Roy Danischefsky (of Palm Beach, FL). Winni attended the Holton Arms School in Washington, DC; and Cornell University, where, she met her future husband, John Buchanan, with whom she shared 55 years of devoted marriage. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and was a positive influence on others throughout her life.

Winni ran a successful interior design firm. She loved the wonders of nature and became an accomplished bird watcher, gardener, and painter. She was an enthusiastic genealogist, tracing her roots back to five people who sailed on the Mayflower. Above all, Winni was an extraordinarily nice, thoughtful, smart and giving person and will be greatly missed by those who knew her. She is survived by her son and three daughters (Peter Buchanan and wife Celeste, Leslie McMullen and husband Rich, Lisa Bell and husband Earl, and Dana Barrett and husband, Matthew); two brothers (Skip and Johnny), and six grandchildren (Brooke, Danny, Collin, Chris, Dylan, and Ryan). A private service will be held in Washington, DC, in mid February. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Winni Buchanan's name to the Audubon Society or the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation.