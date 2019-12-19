The Washington Post

WINIFRED HABERLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WINIFRED HABERLE.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
4:30 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA 22180
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WINIFRED G. HABERLE  

Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Central Square, New York, Win graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in voice and taught music for many years. She is Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Benedict F. Haberle, III; her daughter, Juliana Chisholm; her parents, Abraham and Kathryn Goettel; two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters Heidi Hildreth (Doug), Alison Hunt (Tom) and son Benedict F. Haberle IV; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may Call at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, Va on Saturday, December 21st from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service. Interment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon