

WINIFRED G. HABERLE



Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 90. Born in Central Square, New York, Win graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Arts in voice and taught music for many years. She is Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Benedict F. Haberle, III; her daughter, Juliana Chisholm; her parents, Abraham and Kathryn Goettel; two sisters and a brother. She is survived by her daughters Heidi Hildreth (Doug), Alison Hunt (Tom) and son Benedict F. Haberle IV; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Friends may Call at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, Va on Saturday, December 21st from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service. Interment at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. The online guestbook is available at