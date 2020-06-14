WINIFRED MASSAQUOI
WINIFRED OLIVIA RAILEY MASSAQUOI   (Age 91)  
Peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Preceded in death, husband Dr. Nathaniel V. Massaquoi; mother Julia Francis Crayton; father Ellery Railey; brothers Lloyd, Grove and Steven. Survived by daughters, Natalie and Julia; son, Nathaniel, II; four grandchildren, Georgina, Julianna, Mutiat and Rilwan; a host of other relatives and friends. Her story is captured in her memoir "Joy-Joy In My Heart,'The Girl from Greenville - Sinoe, Liberia'." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, private homegoing and burial services will be held for immediate family members on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. EST. However, all are invited to join the celebration of her life virtually at the YouTube Channel of Deep Waters Tabernacle and on Facebook Live. The Internment will be at All Souls Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when all those who knew and loved Aunty Fred, Cousin Winnie, Dr. Massaquoi, Mamata, Sister Winnie, Winifred and Winnie can gather to celebrate her life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Winnie Massaquoi to Deep Waters Tabernacle, 9861 Old National Pike, Ijamsville, MD 21754.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Elizabeth and Juan Rivas
Friend
