

WINIFRED M. SOLTZ (Johnson)



Passed peacefully on July 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leland H. Soltz, and her parents, Earl and Josephine (Pressler) Johnson. She is survived by her sons Jeff (Jocelyn) Soltz and Jon (Melissa) Soltz; grandsons Jonah and Gabe Soltz; sister Celeste (Mike) Hoegler; sisters-in-law Bea Kaye and Sheryl Staren; numerous nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and cousins and friends. Winnie was a 1958 graduate of Centerville High School and a 1962 graduate of Miami University. She taught in the West Carrollton School System for 10 years before moving to MD, where she raised her family with her husband for 38 years. Winnie and her family were longtime members of Temple Beth Ami. Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be held following services and all day Wednesday at the residence of Sherly Staren and Brent Polkes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.