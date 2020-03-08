Winnie Smoot
November 27, 1927- March 5, 2020
Winton "Winnie" Clontz Smoot, of Chevy Chase, Maryland, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born in Monroe, NC and was married to her late husband, John B. Smoot, Jr. for 61 years. Winnie is survived by her daughter, Winton Holladay (Hap); her son, Brawner Smoot (Roxanne); her grandchildren, Brook Holladay Peters (Brian), Jessie Holladay Sterchi (Louis), Fitz Holladay; Addison Holladay (Eliza) and nine great-grandchildren. Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at St. John's Episcopal Church, 6701 Wisconsin Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD 20815.