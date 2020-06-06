A homemaker and community volunteer, passed away on June 3,2020 in her sleep at home in Dickerson, Maryland at the age of 97. The former Winsome Sylvia Drage was born in Bozeat, England. She was the daughter of Cyril Neal Drage and Phyllis Scouse. In 1946 she married R. Edwin Brown whom she met in England when he was stationed nearby at the Poddington Air Base during World War II. During WWII Winsome was a veteran of the British Land Army and a long- time member of the Daughters of the British Empire. Mrs. Brown was also a founding member and past president of both the Historical Medley Society and the Monocacy Garden Club. She was a longtime member of the St. Peter's Episcopal Church and on numerous church committees including, the Altar Guild, the Flower Guild, the Vestry and a Sunday School teacher. "She did the tasks and chores that needed to be done, not for the recognition, but for helping others," said her son, Herbert Brown. An inveterate world traveler, she had visited all seven continents, including trips to Russia, China and South America. Besides her many travels she was an avid gardener and knitter. Winsome was preceded in death by her husband, Ed Brown of 73 years; sisters, Kathleen Elderton, Alison Botterill and two brothers, Malcolm Drage and Ian Drage. She is survived by three sons, Malcolm Brown and companion, Carolyn Benson of Charleston, SC, Herbert Brown and wife, Joyce of Dickerson, MD, Neal Brown and wife, Colleen of Dickerson Maryland; one daughter, Phyllis Brown and husband Paul Swensen of Towson, Maryland; one brother, Graham Drage of Bozeat, England; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A private burial service is planned for family members. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Peters Episcopal Church, PO Box 387, Poolesville, MD 20837. Arrangements were made by Hilton Funeral Home.