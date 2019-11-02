The Washington Post

WINSTON ANDERSON Jr.

  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Winston Anderson Jr...."
    - N. S.
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. His memories will..."
    - Michelle Millings-Addison
  • "So sorry to hear that our dear cousin is gone to be with..."
    - Bernice Anderson Hightower and Family
  • "You were a good friend and a valued member of Local 100. ..."
    - Rob Walter
WINSTON M. ANDERSON, JR.  

Cherished by his loved ones as "Bucky", passed away on October 21, 2019 after an extended illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Winston M. Anderson, Sr. and Leader Scott Anderson and his son, Jason A. Anderson; survivors include his wife Barbara "BJ" Anderson; his daughter Chuan Anderson; his eldest son Michael Woodson; daughter-in-law Alvina; sisters Anna Williams and Deborah Smith; three granddaughters; six great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with services at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd., Clinton, MD 20735.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 2, 2019
