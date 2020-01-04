The Washington Post

WINSTON FRANKLIN III

Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
WINSTON H. FRANKLIN, III  
Retired Gunnery Sergeant  

Passed on December 23, 2019. Cherished fiance of LaTina Lee; father of Winnettia Lewis (Edwin), Bernard Franklin (Carolyn), David Franklin; brother of Michael Franklin (Tina), Derrick Franklin (Renee) and Stephen Franklin. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Services will be held on Monday January 6, 2020, 10 a.m. visitation, 11 a.m. service, at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment Lincoln Memorial, Suitland, MD.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 4, 2020
(301) 632-6624
